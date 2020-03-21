

Healthy Women, Healthy Nation

Prevents muscle loss

One of the biggest benefits of regular exercise for women is building and strengthening muscle. Exercise not only helps us maintain our muscle mass, it can increase it. This ultimately keeps our metabolism high, gives us strength and endurance to complete tasks of everyday life, and helps prevent falls, which can be a life-changing experience for older adults.

Improves your sex life

Just 20 minutes of regular exercise a day can improve sexual response in women. Not only does working out leave you feeling energized, but it can also make you feel more desirable. Since exercise can improve health, vitality, appearance and self-esteem, it does indeed tend to increase interest in and capacity for sexual activity.

Reduces breast cancer risk

Several studies have confirmed that the risk of lung, colon and breast cancers can be greatly reduced in regularly active women. In fact, a 2007 study found that exercise is an important step to preventing breast cancer because higher levels of estrogen, which is stored in fat, increase the risk. Postmenopausal women who are physically active have also been shown to have lower levels of estrogen.

Improves digestion

Exercise helps the intestinal muscles break down food and move it through your system correctly by strengthening the abdominal muscles and minimizing sluggishness. Regular exercise can help prevent constipation, even short, intermittent walking throughout the day can help keep things regular.

Reduces stress, depression and anxiety

Regular activity boosts your mood and it can definitely help you relax and make you feel better, keeping anxiety and depression from coming back. When you exercise, neurotransmitters and endorphins that ease depression are released. Plus, you raise your body temperature, which has been shown to calm nerves.

Reduce Cellulite

Unfortunately, women are more prone to cellulite because of specific hormones like higher levels of estrogen and the way our fat cells and connective tissues are arranged. Although exercise can't get rid of cellulite as some luxury lotions falsely promise, it can certainly improve the appearance of it. Regular strength-training and cardio builds and tones your muscles which can decrease the appearance of cellulite.

Enhances mental performance and work productivity

Not only does exercise improve self-confidence in the workplace, which helps you take on leadership roles and perform better, but it also increases overall productivity and focus. A study on office employees reported an increased ability to manage their time and produce more, as well as an overall improved mental and interpersonal performance when they worked out in the middle of the day.

Reduces dementia risk

Staying active can boost mind function and energy, decreasing the risk of dementia. Physical activity improves cognitive function in healthy elderly persons, and potentially reduces the risk of developing cognitive impairment. It require learning skills like memory and concentration which are especially helpful for individuals with an increased risk of Alzheimer's disease.

Decreases osteoporosis risk

Fitness, especially load-bearing exercise, is important for bone health. Exercise can prevent osteoporosis, protect yourself from falls and help maintain bone mass. Strengthening exercises like weight-lifting, jogging, hiking, stair climbing, step aerobics, dancing are best.

Helps reduce stroke severity

A study following first-time stroke patients found that women who exercised the most prior to their stroke were two and a half times more likely to have a milder stroke compared to those who exercised the least. Another positive tip is that even activities like "light housework, a walk outside and gardening" count.

Help you take Beauty Sleep

You've probably heard someone say they need their 'beauty sleep'. Exercise works wonders for improving the quality of your sleep. During exercise, your body temperature is raised a few degrees. When your body temperature drops back down later in the day, this can trigger feelings of sleepiness and help you doze off easily.

Improves your skin









If vanity is still a woman's number-one motivation to get in shape, then add glowing skin to the list of benefits. Exercise enhances the blood flow to your skin. It improves acne by controlling the production of acne-inducing testosterone hormones. Plus, sweating can unclog pores and help clear up your breakout, ultimately detoxifying the skin of oils and dirt.

A fit and healthy body is the best fashion statement. Becoming healthy is the best decision a woman can ever make.

Shamima Akhtar Tulee, Fitness consultant

