Saturday, 21 March, 2020, 4:14 AM
Green Delta Insurance Celebrates Women’s Day

Published : Saturday, 21 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Women\'s Own Desk

Green Delta Insurance Company has joyously celebrated the Women's Day this year in their Head Office at Mohakhali. Energized by the theme of this year's Women's Day, #EachforEqual, a variety of day-long activities were arranged for the women employees.
Different activities such as free Consultation with Gynecologist, free Bone, Hair, Skin & Dental Check-ups, Yoga Session and 'Amader Kotha Boli' were arranged at different times of the day. It needs mentioning that 'Amader Kotha Boli' is a flagship program of Green Delta Women Forum, which is organized every year on the eve of Women's Day.
Green Delta Insurance has always been an active patron of woman empowerment and gender equality and thus the organization never fails to appreciate and inspire the female employees within the organization. At this flagship event called "Amader Kotha Boli", inspiring and successful women from different walks of lives were invited to share their stories.
"Firsthand interaction and experience sharing of such inspiring women would definitely energize and motivate the women at GDIC," said Farzanah Chowdhury, MD & CEO of GDIC.
This year, the inspiring women who were invited as special guests to share their stories were Wing Commander Nasrin Sultana Siddiqua, PSC, and the only female Train Driver Bangladesh Railway, Ms Salma Khatun.
Apart from the female employees of GDIC, MD & CEO, Farzanah Chowdhury, Advisor & Founding MD, Nasir A Choudhury, Vice Chairman of Board of Directors, Khurshida Chowdhury, Director Shamsun Nahar Begum Chowdhury and other high officials of Green Delta Insurance Company were also present at the flagship event.


