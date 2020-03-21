

Malnutrition among girls challenge to development

SDG-3 stipulates for ensuring good health and well-being, but according to Food Safety Net Services (FSNS) report 2015, 36 per cent girls (aged 10-18) in the country are suffering from malnutrition and 7 per cent girls have obesity, they said.

According to a report of Research and Evaluation Division (2015), BRAC, 51.6 per cent women are suffering from Anaemia-related problem, they remarked while addressing an event where students pledged to take nutritious foods to build themselves as healthy citizens of the country.

The students vowed to 'eat well and live well' at the programme titled 'Bhalo Khabo Bhalo Thakbo' held on Muslin Cotton Mills High School premises in Kaliganj upazila of Gazipur.

Students and headmasters of l1 high schools took part at the event, jointly organized by Switzerland-based organization Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), SKNF and iSocial.

Addressing at the event, speakers said adolescents are buying poor quality snack foods that does not prepare to chase their dreams. It is needed to change their habits. So, they pledged to use their Tiffin money to buy better quality snacks.

They urged all concerned to work together to change the way food is produced, manufactured and sold so that we can make better quality foods available for the adolescents.

Under the project 'Bhalo Khabo Bhalo Thakbo', being jointly implemented by GAIN and Shornokishoree Network Foundation (SKNF), about four lakh students from 1000 high schools across the country took the pledge in the last one year.

Nure Zannat, upazila secondary education officer, attended as the chief guest, while Tapos Kumar Das, head master of the High School was in the chair.

Oli Azad, head master of Shader Gain High School, Dr. Anika Tahsin Khan, project manager of SKNF, Ditipriyo Roy Chowdhury, programme associate of GAIN, among others, spoke at the event held recently.

































Speakers at an event called for addressing malnutrition among girls, saying that our effort to become a developed country by 2041 may not be achieved if the problem persists.SDG-3 stipulates for ensuring good health and well-being, but according to Food Safety Net Services (FSNS) report 2015, 36 per cent girls (aged 10-18) in the country are suffering from malnutrition and 7 per cent girls have obesity, they said.According to a report of Research and Evaluation Division (2015), BRAC, 51.6 per cent women are suffering from Anaemia-related problem, they remarked while addressing an event where students pledged to take nutritious foods to build themselves as healthy citizens of the country.The students vowed to 'eat well and live well' at the programme titled 'Bhalo Khabo Bhalo Thakbo' held on Muslin Cotton Mills High School premises in Kaliganj upazila of Gazipur.Students and headmasters of l1 high schools took part at the event, jointly organized by Switzerland-based organization Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), SKNF and iSocial.Addressing at the event, speakers said adolescents are buying poor quality snack foods that does not prepare to chase their dreams. It is needed to change their habits. So, they pledged to use their Tiffin money to buy better quality snacks.They urged all concerned to work together to change the way food is produced, manufactured and sold so that we can make better quality foods available for the adolescents.Under the project 'Bhalo Khabo Bhalo Thakbo', being jointly implemented by GAIN and Shornokishoree Network Foundation (SKNF), about four lakh students from 1000 high schools across the country took the pledge in the last one year.Nure Zannat, upazila secondary education officer, attended as the chief guest, while Tapos Kumar Das, head master of the High School was in the chair.Oli Azad, head master of Shader Gain High School, Dr. Anika Tahsin Khan, project manager of SKNF, Ditipriyo Roy Chowdhury, programme associate of GAIN, among others, spoke at the event held recently.