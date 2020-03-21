

Women in TV Ads: Now and Then

Comparing to the past, TV advertisement is structurally and contextually different now a days. Also, the role of men and women in TV ads is changed noticeably. If we are asked, what do we see a man and a woman do in a TV ad? Most of our answer would say the same thing. Because in most ads, we are used to see a woman doing household works like cooking, cleaning, taking care of kids and many other things like these. Where on the other hand, we see a man comes from office and becomes busy with the TV remote in most of the TV ads and it proves that women are only made for household works.

Now if we talk about the present, we would see that gender equality is being spread. Before, women were the only responsible for the household and all but now in many ads, we would see men leaving the TV remote and helping the women in kitchen, cleaning or taking care of the kids. Thus, with time gender role in TV ads are being changed.

It is a must that the whole media sector plays an important role to fix the gender roles in society and TV ads is widely responsible too because, they not only help to sell several products in market but also, can helps making, breaking and changing human thoughts about each other. Men are interested to allow women to do jobs or business or to educate themselves just because they are aware of these issues through the TV ads. Now a days, women are respected by men in society, eve teasing is decreasing day by day and even men find no delinquent doing works before were fixed only for women. Kids are no more the responsibility of only a mother.

So, what we can say, that changes in gender role in everyday life is happening and TV ads are widely responsible for that because what we see, we want to do. Lastly, the changes in the context and ideas in TV advertisements from past to now is really appreciable. These ads have the power to change the society and bring the place of respect for the women in the society. Women empowerment is increasing for so many reasons and TV ads is one of them.

Sumaya Sadique is a freelance contributor from NSU



















