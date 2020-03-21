

Mehedy Hasan

(Hospitality Management). He is also Food & Beverage Trainer, National youth and Technical training center in Dhaka.

Simple Summer Vegetable Soup



Ingredients

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

White onion, diced

salt and pepper

� cup dry white wine

� teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 eggplant, diced

1 yellow summer squash, diced

1 green bell pepper, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 lemon, zested and juiced

14 oz can diced tomatoes

8 oz frozen sweet corn

Quart low-sodium chicken broth

Sprig of rosemary and thyme

Parmesan cheese, grated and rind removed

Fresh parsley for serving

Baked crescent rolls or crusty bread for serving



Recipe

1. Heat a large pot or dutchoverover medium heat. Add a tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil, and let the pot get hot.

2. Put the diced onions in the hot pan, sprinkle with salt and pepper, and stir 5 minutes. Meanwhile, chop the rest of the vegetables.

3. Pour � cup white wine into the pot, stirring the bottom of the pot with a wooden spoon for 30 seconds to deglaze.

4. Add the eggplant, squash, bell pepper, and garlic to the onion mixture. Sprinkle with salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes and stir.

5. Open a can of diced tomatoes, and add to the pot. Also, add the frozen corn and chicken broth and stir.









6. Raise the temperature to medium-high and bring to a simmer. Add a rind of parmesan cheese to the pot, along with a chopped sprig of rosemary and thyme.

7. Let the soup simmer for at least 20 minutes, preferably longer. Before serving, add the lemon zest and juice to the soup, and stir.

8. Allow the soup to rest off the heat for 5-10 minutes. Serve with freshly grated parmesan cheese and fresh parsley.

