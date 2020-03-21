Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 21 March, 2020, 4:14 AM
latest
Home Life & Style

Recipe

Published : Saturday, 21 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

Mehedy Hasan

Mehedy Hasan

Chef Mehedy Hasan is an international experienced chef of Bangladesh, restaurateur, writer, television personality and food critic. He is working abroad long time as a multi cuisine Chef. Now he is working Walton Group as a Deputy assistant, Director
(Hospitality Management). He is also Food & Beverage Trainer, National youth and Technical training center in Dhaka.
Simple Summer Vegetable Soup

Ingredients
1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
White onion, diced
salt and pepper
� cup dry white wine
� teaspoon red pepper flakes
1 eggplant, diced
1 yellow summer squash, diced
1 green bell pepper, diced
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 lemon, zested and juiced
14 oz can diced tomatoes
8 oz frozen sweet corn
Quart low-sodium chicken broth
Sprig of rosemary and thyme
Parmesan cheese, grated and rind removed
Fresh parsley for serving
Baked crescent rolls or crusty bread for serving

Recipe

Recipe

Instructions
1. Heat a large pot or dutchoverover medium heat. Add a tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil, and let the pot get hot.
2. Put the diced onions in the hot pan, sprinkle with salt and pepper, and stir 5 minutes. Meanwhile, chop the rest of the vegetables.
3. Pour � cup white wine into the pot, stirring the bottom of the pot with a wooden spoon for 30 seconds to deglaze.
4. Add the eggplant, squash, bell pepper, and garlic to the onion mixture. Sprinkle with salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes and stir.
5. Open a can of diced tomatoes, and add to the pot. Also, add the frozen corn and chicken broth and stir.




6. Raise the temperature to medium-high and bring to a simmer. Add a rind of parmesan cheese to the pot, along with a chopped sprig of rosemary and thyme.
7. Let the soup simmer for at least 20 minutes, preferably longer. Before serving, add the lemon zest and juice to the soup, and stir.
8. Allow the soup to rest off the heat for 5-10 minutes. Serve with freshly grated parmesan cheese and fresh parsley.
9. This soup is even better with some freshly baked crescent rolls or crusty bread for dipping.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Recipe
How to reduce the spread of coronavirus
A feast from Middle East at The Westin Dhaka
Express dignity of freedom through trendy clothing
Recipe
‘This is she’ for women’s confidence, empowerment  
Shubhra Debnath honoured by Pioneering Media Vision
Dhaka Regency celebrates Mujib Centenary


Latest News
Coronavirus safety guidelines: How to protect yourself
Virus deaths pass 10,000 as California shuts down
Coronavirus: Special prayers offered at mosques
Price of essentials go up amid panic buying
Four traders fined Tk 24,000 in Hilli for charging extra on customers
Dhaka-10, Bagerhat-4, Gaibandha-3 by-polls on Saturday
BCL distributes masks, hand sanitizers
Don't get contracted with quarantined people: DGHS
Mahathir under self-quarantine
Quarantine centre won't be set up at Ijtema ground
Most Read News
The Knowledge Gap Theory & COVID-19: Bangladesh perspective
How to reduce the spread of coronavirus
Number of coronavirus patients rises to 20, one critical
Volunteers of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society of Chattogram City Unit
Countries compete to develop virus vaccine
Corona virus and its toll on global airlines industry
Johnny Depp: Dispute over finger injury at centre of The Sun libel case
One dies every 10 minutes in Iran
Glastonbury 2020: Festival axed due to virus concerns
Italy overtakes China with most virus deaths
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft