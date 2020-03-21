

A feast from Middle East at The Westin Dhaka

Agrand feast from the Middle East awaits you at The Westin Dhaka! From 16 till 26 March, The Westin Dhaka presents Middle Eastern food festival at Seasonal Tastes restaurant. At the festival, guests can come and enjoy exotic dishes and dessertsfrom Iran, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and from many other Middle Eastern countries. MasterChef Mehmet Tuncel and his team of culinary artists will present thelavish buffet spread which featuresflavorful mezes and mouth wateringdelicacies such as Lamb Ouzi, SamkaHarra, Tabbouleh and Kibbeh Labanieh. For the Kebab lovers,Shish Taouk, Kofta Kebab, Kabab Orfali and many other succulent kebabs is also served in the spread. For those with a sweet tooth, assorted Middle Eastern sweets such as Baklava, Kunafa, Basbousa andUmm Alialso adorns the dessert spread.The food festival is a dinner only event and the buffet dinner is priced at BDT 6000 Net per person. Throughout the festival, exciting B1G1 (Buy One Get One) offers is available on selected cards holders.Also, a very special B1G3 (Buy One Get Three) offer is available on March 17 and March 26 on selected cards of DBBL. To attend the festival, guests will have to make reservations by calling Seasonal Tastes at +8801730374871. Also, by dining at the festival, guests will get a chance to win 1 return air ticket to Dubai courtesy of Gulf Air - the airline partner for the food festival.