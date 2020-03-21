Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 21 March, 2020, 4:13 AM
latest
Home Life & Style

Express dignity of freedom through trendy clothing

Published : Saturday, 21 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Farhana Naznin

Express dignity of freedom through trendy clothing

Express dignity of freedom through trendy clothing

March 26 is the 'Independence Day' of our country. On this day, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declared the country as Independent nation, giving us a land which is solely ours. But that independence didn't come easily. There was bloodbath, there was massive sacrifice, the March 26 reminded us our history, the sacrifice of our predecessor. It also reminds us about our responsibility towards the country. Above all March is depicted in the country's history as a month of grief as well as inspiration and dedication for the freedom of the country and the people.
Express dignity of freedom through trendy clothing

Express dignity of freedom through trendy clothing

As a free nation, 26 March is a day of pride for us. The celebrations of this day are vibrant and soulful. Highlighting the air of freedom that spreads through the month of March the fashion houses therefore remain keen to take the opportunity to mark the day, unleashing unique designed wardrobe through which the people could show their full respect towards country and the people who sacrificed their lives to give us a free nation.
But as fashion is a reflection of our emotions, the trend this day should be just as vibrant. People wear cloth as symbolic to show of respect with flag and our natural color wardrobe.
Country's leading fashion house Rang Bangladesh has planned to unleash something different to mark the Independence Day of the country, to be observed on March 26. The song of Independence and the red-green flag of Bangladesh have been applied in the canvas of the dress designed by Rang Bangladesh. The prime colour obviously would be the red and green, the colour of our flag while the shed of green, white, golden yellow will be the secondary colour.
Freedom has given us the freedom and the taste to live independently. To enhance the glory of freedom through clothing, Kay Kraft has always designed independent day special. The fashion Kay Kraft has set out a fine collection of cloths to match the occasion . salwar kameez, saree, kurti and Punjabi, shirt, t-shirt, bandanas and kameez for children, tops, punjabi, shirts, t-shirts  and mach more are available in their latest offering. This new collections are available at all Kraft Craft outlets and online stores.
This month we have achieved our independence. To express this dignity of freedom through clothing, once again Nipun has organized salwar kameez, saree, kurti, Punjabi and baby dress.
These collections are available at all Nipun's outlets.
Express dignity of freedom through trendy clothing

Express dignity of freedom through trendy clothing


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Recipe
How to reduce the spread of coronavirus
A feast from Middle East at The Westin Dhaka
Express dignity of freedom through trendy clothing
Recipe
‘This is she’ for women’s confidence, empowerment  
Shubhra Debnath honoured by Pioneering Media Vision
Dhaka Regency celebrates Mujib Centenary


Latest News
Coronavirus safety guidelines: How to protect yourself
Virus deaths pass 10,000 as California shuts down
Coronavirus: Special prayers offered at mosques
Price of essentials go up amid panic buying
Four traders fined Tk 24,000 in Hilli for charging extra on customers
Dhaka-10, Bagerhat-4, Gaibandha-3 by-polls on Saturday
BCL distributes masks, hand sanitizers
Don't get contracted with quarantined people: DGHS
Mahathir under self-quarantine
Quarantine centre won't be set up at Ijtema ground
Most Read News
The Knowledge Gap Theory & COVID-19: Bangladesh perspective
How to reduce the spread of coronavirus
Number of coronavirus patients rises to 20, one critical
Volunteers of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society of Chattogram City Unit
Countries compete to develop virus vaccine
Corona virus and its toll on global airlines industry
Johnny Depp: Dispute over finger injury at centre of The Sun libel case
One dies every 10 minutes in Iran
Glastonbury 2020: Festival axed due to virus concerns
Italy overtakes China with most virus deaths
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft