Express dignity of freedom through trendy clothing

March 26 is the 'Independence Day' of our country. On this day, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declared the country as Independent nation, giving us a land which is solely ours. But that independence didn't come easily. There was bloodbath, there was massive sacrifice, the March 26 reminded us our history, the sacrifice of our predecessor. It also reminds us about our responsibility towards the country. Above all March is depicted in the country's history as a month of grief as well as inspiration and dedication for the freedom of the country and the people.As a free nation, 26 March is a day of pride for us. The celebrations of this day are vibrant and soulful. Highlighting the air of freedom that spreads through the month of March the fashion houses therefore remain keen to take the opportunity to mark the day, unleashing unique designed wardrobe through which the people could show their full respect towards country and the people who sacrificed their lives to give us a free nation.But as fashion is a reflection of our emotions, the trend this day should be just as vibrant. People wear cloth as symbolic to show of respect with flag and our natural color wardrobe.Country's leading fashion house Rang Bangladesh has planned to unleash something different to mark the Independence Day of the country, to be observed on March 26. The song of Independence and the red-green flag of Bangladesh have been applied in the canvas of the dress designed by Rang Bangladesh. The prime colour obviously would be the red and green, the colour of our flag while the shed of green, white, golden yellow will be the secondary colour.Freedom has given us the freedom and the taste to live independently. To enhance the glory of freedom through clothing, Kay Kraft has always designed independent day special. The fashion Kay Kraft has set out a fine collection of cloths to match the occasion . salwar kameez, saree, kurti and Punjabi, shirt, t-shirt, bandanas and kameez for children, tops, punjabi, shirts, t-shirts and mach more are available in their latest offering. This new collections are available at all Kraft Craft outlets and online stores.This month we have achieved our independence. To express this dignity of freedom through clothing, once again Nipun has organized salwar kameez, saree, kurti, Punjabi and baby dress.These collections are available at all Nipun's outlets.