Saturday, 21 March, 2020, 4:13 AM
Star Cineplex closes down amid coronavirus outbreak

Published : Saturday, 21 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Culture Desk

The authority of Star Cineplex decided to stop its operation temporarily due to the recent outbreak of coronavirus in Bangladesh. According to this decision, all of the branches of Star Cineplex are said to be closed down till April 2. Thinking of the risk factors of COVID-19 and to discourage public gatherings, the authority took the decision.




Coronavirus Update in Bangladesh:  At the time of writing this report, three new coronavirus-infected patients have been detected in Bangladesh. With this new cases, the number of patients rose to 20 including a confirmed case of death on March 18. Among these 3 newly infected patients, one is female and the rest two are males.


