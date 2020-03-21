Video
Saturday, 21 March, 2020, 4:12 AM
Coronavirus fear now reaches deep into Amazon, too

Published : Saturday, 21 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

CARAUARI, Mar 20: Located in the heart of the Amazon rainforest, a week's trip upriver by boat, Carauari is not a place that's easy to reach. But the spreading global panic over the coronavirus pandemic has arrived.
A colorful collection of stilt houses scattered along the massive, brown meanders of the Jurua River in western Brazil, Carauari is technically a "municipality." However, its 29,000 residents are spread out over 26,000 square kilometers (10,000 square miles), mostly on the western bank of the river, a tributary of the Amazon.
It is one of the most remote towns on Earth, with no roads connecting it to the outside world. The only way to get here is a three-hour flight from Manaus, the capital of Amazonas state, or a boat trip that takes seven days, first up the Amazon River and then the Jurua.
For weeks, the new coronavirus was a far-away thing people in Carauari heard about on the news. But then the first case was confirmed in Manaus last Friday, and the panic that has swept from Wuhan, China to Europe and now the Americas arrived in the heart of the jungle, waking old traumas in a place that has a devastating history with diseases brought in from the outside world.
"Now they're saying they don't want to let anyone leave here for Manaus, or let anyone from Manaus come here, so they won't bring in the disease," said resident Raimunda da Silva dos Santos, speaking from the door of her house near the river port. "I was born here in Carauari, I've lived here all my life. I turned 80 in January, and I can tell you, I've never seen anything like this."    -AFP


