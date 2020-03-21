Video
Saturday, 21 March, 2020
Bangladeshi businessman, wife stuck in Germany

Published : Saturday, 21 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM

A Bangladeshi businessmen and his wife who went to Germany two weeks ago are passing days amid uncertainty as they have got struck there following the global outbreak of novel coronavirus.
Shamim Gowher, also a Canadian passport holder, and his wife went to visit their daughter who along with her husband resides in Munich, Germany on March 6.
The couple also visited Austria and Hungary before returning to Germany again.
However, they got stuck there as Bangladesh suspended allowing passengers from European countries except England from March 15.
They are also unable to travel to Canada as the passport of Shamim's wife has already expired. Meanwhile, his wife applied for renewal of her passport.
They are now passing their days amid uncertainty and dilemma at their daughter's house in Munich as no one is aware about what is going to happen in the upcoming days.
Asked whether there is any specific advice from the Bangladesh Embassy there, Shamim replied in the negative. Instead, he received advice from Canadian Embassy there.
While sharing his experiences with UNB, he said they are now staying indoors as per German government's instructions and people are also not coming out except any emergency
The government also instructed people not to buy anything more than two pieces and the Germans are also following the government's instructions, said the businessman.
The number of tourists is very low, he said, adding that his son-in-law is also working from his residence.
In Bangladesh, three more people tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) in the country on Friday, raising the total number of corona cases to 20.
Besides, authorities confirmed the first death from coronavirus in the country on Wednesday.    -UNB


