MP CM Kamal Nath quits with ‘power-hungry Maharaj’ barb

BHOPAL, Mar 20: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath resigned today just hours ahead of a trust vote, paving the way for an upbeat BJP to stake claim to the state that was plunged into a political crisis after senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia quit and 22 MLAs followed suit."Everyone saw how crores of rupees were spent. How a democratically-elected government was brought down by the BJP who lured a power-hungry, ambitious "Maharaj" rejected by voters and 22 greedy MLAs influenced by him," said Kamal Nath, hitting out at his former colleague and the BJP.The resignation saw a further reduction in the Congress's footprint in the country as it lost yet another state to the BJP. With the fall of its government in Madhya Pradesh, the grand old party now rules only in five states -- Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, besides Jharkhand and Maharashtra, where it is in power with the help of its allies and is a fringe player -- and the Union Territory of Puducherry.This is the second government that the Congress lost within a year. In July 2019 soon after the Lok Sabha elections, the Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress coalition government in Karnataka collapsed after the rebels of the two parties resigned from the assembly, bringing down its numbers and paving the way for the return of the BJP rule.The Congress, desperate to win back the rebel MLAs, had tried to buy time but the Supreme Court, petitioned by the opposition BJP, ruled that the "state of uncertainty" should be effectively resolved by a floor test to be held by 5 pm today. The BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan, a three-time Chief Minister, is likely to return to power.The 22 Congress resignations brought down the total strength of the assembly to 206. The ruling party has 92 members and seven allied MLAs, at least five short of a simple majority of 104. The opposition BJP has 106 MLAs after one resigned. -NDTV