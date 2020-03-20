Video
Friday, 20 March, 2020, 1:47 PM
Global recession due to coronavirus a near certainty: UN chief warns

Published : Friday, 20 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Thursday that a global recession "is a near certainty" and current national responses to the coronavirus pandemic "will not address the global scale and complexity of the crisis."
"This is a moment that demands coordinated, decisive, and innovative policy action from the world's leading economies," Guterres told reporters via a video conference. "We are in an unprecedented situation and the normal rules no longer apply."




"A global recession - perhaps of record dimensions - is a near certainty," he said.
The world's wealthiest nations poured unprecedented aid into the traumatised global economy on Thursday as coronavirus cases ballooned in Europe, the current epicenter, even as they waned at the pandemic's point of origin, China.
So far there have been almost 219,000 infections and more than 8,900 deaths.
"Our world faces a common enemy. We are at war with a virus," Guterres said. "I call on world leaders to come together and offer an urgent and coordinated response to this global crisis."    - Reuters



