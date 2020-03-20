BB extends relief to bank borrowers till June

The Bangladesh Bank issued a circular on Thursday for managing directors and CEOs of all the scheduled banks in the country outlining how they should handle loan cases of borrowers in the light of the impacts of Coronavirus now hitting many of them hard.

The circular issued has asked all scheduled banks not to classify borrowers'

loans till June this year, even if they fail to repay the loan installments through this crisis period.

According to the circular, their loans will not be treated as classified and borrowers not defaulters.

The central bank took the decision as the outbreak of coronavirus is casting negative impact on trade and commerce and slowing down economic activities.





