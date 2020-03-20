Unsafe transports cause of concern





In this backdrop, health experts have demanded spraying disinfectants in the public transports properly. At the same time, they have also demanded complete closure of all ports so that no infected persons can enter the country.

Mentioning the Coronavirus, scientifically named Covid-19, as a transferable disease, health sector experts said lack of adequate measures to ensure health safety is very much alarming for the country's public health. The government should take preventive measures and compel public transport owners to follow the health directives issued by the Ministry of Health.

At present, the ride sharing services have been popular in Dhaka and some other cities. The passengers of the ride sharing services have been using the same helmets to ride the motorbikes. It's completely risky for the riders as the helmets are not being disinfected after every ride.

The experts claimed that the riders, who are using the same helmet, cannot avoid the risks of Coronavirus infection. To save themselves from the infection, the riders can use their own helmets or can disinfect the helmets of ride sharers before use.

A renowned physician Dr Lelin Choudhury, Chairman of Health and Hope Hospital, told to Daily Observer, "Normally our public transports are very much unhygienic. It's a fertile ground for contacting various infections including the deadly Coronavirus."

"As it's not possible to stop our public transports considering a huge number of lower and middle income groups of people, all transports should be sprayed properly after every trip to make them disinfected," he added.

According to Dr Lelin, some places of the country should be identified as 'red zone' and the places should be 'locked down' along with the ports.

Blaming the government authorities for not working, Lenin Choudhury said, "The problem is that the government doesn't work as they speak." The senior physician also criticized the existing 'home quarantine' system the government has taken for the expatriates.

"Expatriates from the vulnerable countries should be kept in actual quarantine. Home quarantine method is a wrong concept for Bangladesh. The method should be changed, if the government really wants to save the people from the deadly viral infection," he added.

Secretary General of 'Jatri Kalyan Samity' Mozammel Haque Chowdhury has expressed his deep concern about the health safety issues for the commuters and public transport workers.

"We have no scope to ignore the recent outbreak of Coronavirus. The public transports must be kept hygienic to prevent rapid spread of the virus," he told while talking to the Daily Observer on Thursday.

He said, "The public buses usually carry commuters beyond its capacity. So, it can be vulnerable if proper steps are not taken immediately. The initiatives that the government has taken for the public transport sector are not satisfactory. Disinfection by spraying disinfectants is a must for all public transports including bus, train and launch."

"Even after the government's announcement to disconnect communications with the infected countries, more than 7,000 to 8,000 people are entering the country everyday from different countries. The state is bypassing its responsibility by ignoring the matter. We should lockdown the ports for at least two months ago especially for the vulnerable countries," he added.















The public transports across the country including the city services in Dhaka are running without any measures to prevent the outbreak of novel Coronavirus. The sector remained absolutely unprotected to fight against the virus as the owners and operators of the sector are reluctant to take any measure to save the valuable lives of the passengers.In this backdrop, health experts have demanded spraying disinfectants in the public transports properly. At the same time, they have also demanded complete closure of all ports so that no infected persons can enter the country.Mentioning the Coronavirus, scientifically named Covid-19, as a transferable disease, health sector experts said lack of adequate measures to ensure health safety is very much alarming for the country's public health. The government should take preventive measures and compel public transport owners to follow the health directives issued by the Ministry of Health.At present, the ride sharing services have been popular in Dhaka and some other cities. The passengers of the ride sharing services have been using the same helmets to ride the motorbikes. It's completely risky for the riders as the helmets are not being disinfected after every ride.The experts claimed that the riders, who are using the same helmet, cannot avoid the risks of Coronavirus infection. To save themselves from the infection, the riders can use their own helmets or can disinfect the helmets of ride sharers before use.A renowned physician Dr Lelin Choudhury, Chairman of Health and Hope Hospital, told to Daily Observer, "Normally our public transports are very much unhygienic. It's a fertile ground for contacting various infections including the deadly Coronavirus.""As it's not possible to stop our public transports considering a huge number of lower and middle income groups of people, all transports should be sprayed properly after every trip to make them disinfected," he added.According to Dr Lelin, some places of the country should be identified as 'red zone' and the places should be 'locked down' along with the ports.Blaming the government authorities for not working, Lenin Choudhury said, "The problem is that the government doesn't work as they speak." The senior physician also criticized the existing 'home quarantine' system the government has taken for the expatriates."Expatriates from the vulnerable countries should be kept in actual quarantine. Home quarantine method is a wrong concept for Bangladesh. The method should be changed, if the government really wants to save the people from the deadly viral infection," he added.Secretary General of 'Jatri Kalyan Samity' Mozammel Haque Chowdhury has expressed his deep concern about the health safety issues for the commuters and public transport workers."We have no scope to ignore the recent outbreak of Coronavirus. The public transports must be kept hygienic to prevent rapid spread of the virus," he told while talking to the Daily Observer on Thursday.He said, "The public buses usually carry commuters beyond its capacity. So, it can be vulnerable if proper steps are not taken immediately. The initiatives that the government has taken for the public transport sector are not satisfactory. Disinfection by spraying disinfectants is a must for all public transports including bus, train and launch.""Even after the government's announcement to disconnect communications with the infected countries, more than 7,000 to 8,000 people are entering the country everyday from different countries. The state is bypassing its responsibility by ignoring the matter. We should lockdown the ports for at least two months ago especially for the vulnerable countries," he added.