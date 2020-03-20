Army to build quarantine unit at Biswa Ijtema venue





Health Minister Zahid Malik announced the decision at a media briefing in Dhaka on Thursday.

He also said the government was planning to lock specific areas down if the coronavirus cases rise.

The government has taken adequate preparations such as readying several hospitals to tackle the outbreak, according to the minister.

"We can't move large machines for the intensive care unit there now. But there will be all the possible facilities in a quarantine," he said about the quarantine facility to be made by the army.

The situation was worsening in Madaripur and

Faridpur districts and in particular, Shibchar Upazila, according to Malik.

"They have more patients with the symptoms than in the other areas. Most of the 17 infected are from the region. So we are considering it vulnerable, critical," he said. "We will lock these areas down if the number of cases rises," the minister said and added, "This is the best way to control this disease." -bdnews24.com

















