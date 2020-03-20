Hand over foreign-returnees to law enforcers, HC to govt





The court directed the home ministry to deploy law enforcing personnel to escort the overseas returnees for the hospital or shelter house for keeping them quarantine on their arrival as arranged by Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

The court also directed Secretary of Health Ministry to impart necessary medical test and treatment to the returnees soon after their arrival at the hospital or shelter house up to 14 days on their arrival.

If any returnee is found to be infected with corona virus by arranging all medical arrangement in place, the HC said in its directives.

Furthermore the court directed the secretary cabinet division to ask its respective Deputy Commissioner (DC) to monitor the treatment and welfare of the returnees so long they stay in quarantine.

In response to a writ petition, the HC bench of Justice Mujibur Rahman Miah and Justice Mohiuddin Shamim passed the order and issued three rules to prevent spread of coronavirus.

Supreme Court lawyer Eunus Ali Akond

filled the writ petition on March 15.

The court directed the Health Ministry to provide overseas returnees treatment in quarantine, that of the treatment provided infected persons and by with coronavirus and release of non infected returnees positively in April 14 by an affidavit in complance.

The court fixed the matter on the same day for its further order.

Lawyer Eunus Ali Akond appeared for the petition while Deputy Attorney General Nawroz Md Rasel Chowdhury and Assistant Attorney General Tahamina Sultana represented the State.

Lawyer Khandaker Reza-e- Rakib given his opinion as an expert in the hearing.

Issuing rule the court wanted to know to explain why they should not be directed to ensure compliance of 14 days compulsory stay in quarantine of the overseas returnees from their arrival through five different land ports, three international airports and three sea ports.

The HC also issued a rule to explain why they should not be directed to render medical test and proper treatment soon after the arrival of returnees and keep them in quarantine so long they have been found to be infected with coronavirus.

'Why the respondent should not be directed to provide all basic needs and amenities for their livelihood of the returnees by instructing the respective DC during the period of quarantine, the HC issued rule.















