Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 March, 2020, 1:47 PM
latest
Home Front Page

PM wants ‘no extra measurers’  to protect herself from coronavirus

Published : Friday, 20 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wants "no extra measures" for her protection from the coronavirus, her principal secretary has said.
Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam, PM's Principal Secretary Ahmad Kaikaus and other secretaries were talking to top officials of the local administrations via video conferencing on Thursday over the coronavirus
outbreak."The (prime minister) attended the National Economic Council meeting in the morning. We were worried whether we can properly protect her," Kaikaus said.
As a world leader, her opinion was that she needed no separate protective measures other than the ones in place for the people. She said she was with all...It has encouraged us," he added.       
Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Secondary and Higher Education Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain, Prime Minister's Office Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah, among others, were
present.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Global recession due to coronavirus a near certainty: UN chief warns
One dies every 10 minutes in Iran
‘Protective measures can save people from corona infection’
BB extends relief to bank borrowers till June
Unsafe transports cause of concern
Army to build quarantine unit at Biswa Ijtema venue
Hand over foreign-returnees to law enforcers, HC to govt
PM wants ‘no extra measurers’  to protect herself from coronavirus


Latest News
Saudi Arabia suspending domestic flights, mass land transport
Offer only Farz of Jum’a prayers at mosques
3 Rangamati children die of measles in 2 days
Youth stabbed dead in city
4 Nirbhaya convicts executed
Countries compete to develop coronavirus vaccine
5.9-magnitude quake hits SW China's Tibet, no damage reported
Saudi Arabia suspends prayers at two holy mosques
Asia shares bounce after rout, rush for dollars causing stress
Trump cancels G7 at Camp David over virus
Most Read News
Army developing quarantine facilities at Ijtema grounds
3 new coronavirus cases detected, total number now 17
Waz mahfil, other gathering banned
Madaripur's Shibchar under lockdown
HC asks to handover all foreign returnees to law enforcers
Bus service suspended on Dhaka-Rajshahi route
Returnee sent to Dhaka, 38 quarantined in Pabna
China's Wuhan reports no new infections for first time
Bangabandhu at 100: An unparalleled leader
Gonoshasthaya's coronavirus test kit gets govt approval
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft