Political, religious gatherings banned



Sea beaches in the country wear a desert look after authorities of Cox's Bazar and Chattogram on Wednesday slapped a ban on gathering of people on the sea beaches at Cox's Bazar and Patenga of Chattogram. The photo taken from Kalatali in Cox's Bazar shows tourist police ensuring the ban on Thursday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Besides, people having fever, cough, influenza or other symptoms of Covid-19 as well as family members of coronavirus-infected patients and those come in contact with the patients have been asked not to go to mosques and other worship places.

Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus announced the decisions while addressing high and field-level government officials through videoconferencing on Thursday.

Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam along with other secretaries and inspector general of police (IGP) joined the videoconference from the Secretariat while Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and PMO Secretary were with Ahmad Kaikaus at the Prime Minister's Office.

All divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners were connected with the videoconference. Deputy inspectors general (DIGs) of police were with the

divisional commissioners while superintendents of police (SPs) and civil surgeons were with the DCs at the time.

"All sorts of political, social, cultural and religious gatherings have been banned. You must ensure it," the principal secretary said pointing at the field-level administration.

About the operation of public transport, Ahmad Kaikaus said the government has not yet taken any decision in this regard. "Rather, people with fever, cough and influenza have been advised to avoid public transport. Even transport workers having such symptoms have been advised to refrain from work."

He, however, said the government's policy is not to enforce any lockdown, rather to take measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The principal secretary asked the field-level administration to strictly enforce the home-quarantine rules to prevent the transmission of Covid-19 in the country. "Take strict legal action if anyone violates the home-quarantine rules," he said, asking them to step up their surveillance to this end.

Noting that lists of those who returned home from aboard in the last three months have been prepared, he said district-wise lists were sent to every district to help intensify the surveillance and take legal actions in case of violation of the rules.

The Cabinet Secretary asked the local administration to punish those who will violate the home-quarantine rules as per section 269 of the Penal Code.

According to the section 269 of the Penal Code, whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to six months, or with fine, or with both, he said.

Our Chattogram correspondent reported that Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) banned social gatherings at clubs and community centres for an indefinite period in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

On Thursday, the Chattogram Metropolitan Police asked the owners of clubs and community centres not to accept any booking for any social event. The directive will also be applicable to the hotels that rent out their venues to host social events.

Earlier, CMP banned any gathering at Patenga beach, Foy's Lake and Jamburi Park in the city.















The government has imposed a restriction on all kinds of political, social, cultural and religious gatherings in an effort to contain the further spread of novel coronavirus in the country.Besides, people having fever, cough, influenza or other symptoms of Covid-19 as well as family members of coronavirus-infected patients and those come in contact with the patients have been asked not to go to mosques and other worship places.Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus announced the decisions while addressing high and field-level government officials through videoconferencing on Thursday.Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam along with other secretaries and inspector general of police (IGP) joined the videoconference from the Secretariat while Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and PMO Secretary were with Ahmad Kaikaus at the Prime Minister's Office.All divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners were connected with the videoconference. Deputy inspectors general (DIGs) of police were with thedivisional commissioners while superintendents of police (SPs) and civil surgeons were with the DCs at the time."All sorts of political, social, cultural and religious gatherings have been banned. You must ensure it," the principal secretary said pointing at the field-level administration.About the operation of public transport, Ahmad Kaikaus said the government has not yet taken any decision in this regard. "Rather, people with fever, cough and influenza have been advised to avoid public transport. Even transport workers having such symptoms have been advised to refrain from work."He, however, said the government's policy is not to enforce any lockdown, rather to take measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.The principal secretary asked the field-level administration to strictly enforce the home-quarantine rules to prevent the transmission of Covid-19 in the country. "Take strict legal action if anyone violates the home-quarantine rules," he said, asking them to step up their surveillance to this end.Noting that lists of those who returned home from aboard in the last three months have been prepared, he said district-wise lists were sent to every district to help intensify the surveillance and take legal actions in case of violation of the rules.The Cabinet Secretary asked the local administration to punish those who will violate the home-quarantine rules as per section 269 of the Penal Code.According to the section 269 of the Penal Code, whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to six months, or with fine, or with both, he said.Our Chattogram correspondent reported that Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) banned social gatherings at clubs and community centres for an indefinite period in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus.On Thursday, the Chattogram Metropolitan Police asked the owners of clubs and community centres not to accept any booking for any social event. The directive will also be applicable to the hotels that rent out their venues to host social events.Earlier, CMP banned any gathering at Patenga beach, Foy's Lake and Jamburi Park in the city.