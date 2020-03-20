Video
Flashback March 1971

Pak troops fire on Bengali demonstrators in Joydebpur  

Published : Friday, 20 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Shahnaj Begum

On March 19 when the discussion was going on, the Pak army fired on the common people in Rangpur and Syedpur. But the people at Joydevpur created resistance in the face of firing of the Pak army. Bengali soldiers protested while being attempted to be disarmed. West Pakistani troops fired on Bengali demonstrators in Jaydevpur at least two
civilians died and around 200 were injured including three army men.
After 90 minutes of heated discussion with Yahya, Mujib heard that the military had fired upon people at Tongi, Joydebpur and other places. Hearing this he found no reason to continue talks. Curfew imposed by the Pakistani authority in Joydevpur.
During the 90 minutes meeting, it was decided that Yahya-Mujib meeting would take place on the following day with the advisers of both the parties. Advisers of both parties had a separate
meeting.
AR Cornelius, Lt Gen Peerzada and Col Hasan on behalf of the President and Syed Nazrul Islam, Kamal Husain and Tajuddin Ahmad on behalf of the Awami League participated in the meeting.
 It was informed that they had this meeting to formulate the basis of discussion to be followed.
Mujib condemned the killings and said, "No sacrifice would be considered enough to emancipate the people of "Bangladesh." Bangladesh cannot be suppressed by force. If necessary we shall give the last drop of our blood to see that our posterity lived happily as a free citizen in a free country."
According to "USA declassified CIA files on 1971 for the President only" writes "President Yahya Khan and Mujibur Rahman continued their talks today, despite several deaths yesterday in what appears to have been the most serious clash involving the army in almost two weeks. Mujib again took a tough stance on Thursday when he rejected Yahya's proposal to conduct an investigation of killings earlier this month, partly because the probe was to have been held under martial law. At the same time the refusal of Z.A. Bhutto to join the talks in Dhaka, at least for the time being, underlines the pressures against making concessions which West Pakistani politicians and military are bringing to bear on Yahya."
The non-cooperation movement of Awami League is continuing. Schools, private offices and institutions remained closed in East Pakistan from March 2.
The news of the attack angered the people of Dhaka. They immediately brought out spontaneous processions in the city.
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman said if the junta thought it could suppress a popular movement by military action, they were living in a fool's paradise.
.


