Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 March, 2020, 1:46 PM
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Coronavirus hits migrant workers in Qatar

Published : Friday, 20 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

DOHA, Mar 19: Qatar's old industrial zone has emerged as a hot spot for coronavirus in the Gulf Arab state, putting at risk many migrant workers who live and work in the area of car service centres, warehouses and small shops.
The tiny country, where expatriates comprise the majority of the population, has recorded 452 cases of the virus, the highest number among the six Gulf Arab states that have reported a total of more than 1,200.
Qatari authorities on Tuesday announced the closure of several square kilometres of the industrial area in the capital Doha, which also contains labour camps and other housing units.
The energy-producing country relies on about 2 million migrant workers for the bulk of its labour force, mainly from Asian countries like Nepal, India and the Philippines.
"The majority of (coronavirus) cases in Qatar to date have been located in the Industrial Area," the Government Communication Office (GCO) said in a statement on Thursday in response to a Reuters' query.




"Every effort is being made to prevent the spread of the disease in Qatar and protect every member of the population. As a result, some areas of Qatar have been cordoned off to contain the virus," it said, without elaborating.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Juma prayers at Tangail mosque suspended
Coronavirus hits migrant workers in Qatar
DU, JU chalk out elaborate programmes
EC not worried over coronavirus
AL reschedules ‘Mujib Year’ programmes
CCC Polls: 15,393 polling officers get appoinment, training begins Mar 20
SC summons judge for granting bail to rape accused
1,650 agriculture officers can’t join office, SC upholds HC order


Latest News
Saudi Arabia suspending domestic flights, mass land transport
Offer only Farz of Jum’a prayers at mosques
3 Rangamati children die of measles in 2 days
Youth stabbed dead in city
4 Nirbhaya convicts executed
Countries compete to develop coronavirus vaccine
5.9-magnitude quake hits SW China's Tibet, no damage reported
Saudi Arabia suspends prayers at two holy mosques
Asia shares bounce after rout, rush for dollars causing stress
Trump cancels G7 at Camp David over virus
Most Read News
Army developing quarantine facilities at Ijtema grounds
3 new coronavirus cases detected, total number now 17
Waz mahfil, other gathering banned
Madaripur's Shibchar under lockdown
HC asks to handover all foreign returnees to law enforcers
Bus service suspended on Dhaka-Rajshahi route
Returnee sent to Dhaka, 38 quarantined in Pabna
China's Wuhan reports no new infections for first time
Bangabandhu at 100: An unparalleled leader
Gonoshasthaya's coronavirus test kit gets govt approval
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft