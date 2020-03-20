Coronavirus hits migrant workers in Qatar





DOHA, Mar 19: Qatar's old industrial zone has emerged as a hot spot for coronavirus in the Gulf Arab state, putting at risk many migrant workers who live and work in the area of car service centres, warehouses and small shops.The tiny country, where expatriates comprise the majority of the population, has recorded 452 cases of the virus, the highest number among the six Gulf Arab states that have reported a total of more than 1,200.Qatari authorities on Tuesday announced the closure of several square kilometres of the industrial area in the capital Doha, which also contains labour camps and other housing units.The energy-producing country relies on about 2 million migrant workers for the bulk of its labour force, mainly from Asian countries like Nepal, India and the Philippines."The majority of (coronavirus) cases in Qatar to date have been located in the Industrial Area," the Government Communication Office (GCO) said in a statement on Thursday in response to a Reuters' query."Every effort is being made to prevent the spread of the disease in Qatar and protect every member of the population. As a result, some areas of Qatar have been cordoned off to contain the virus," it said, without elaborating. -Reuters