COVID-19 death toll reaches 8,967

The death toll from coronavirus or Covid-19 reached 8,967 globally on Thursday.It has so far infected 219,240 people around the world, according to worldometer.Of them, 124,528 are currently being treated with 6,815 in serious or critical condition.So far, 94,712 cases had outcomes and of them, 85,745 (91 percent) recovered and 9 percent died.Bangladesh announced its first coronavirus death on Wednesday. Four more people tested positive for coronavirus, taking the number of patients to 14 in the country. -UNBCourts off-limitsto prisonersStaff CorrespondentThe Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the authorities concerned not to produce prisoners in courts for holding hearing on bail pleas and in case proceedings amid coronavirus outbreak .In a notice, Md Akbar Ali, Registrar General of the Supreme Court said that the presence of prisoners in courts for holding hearing on bail pleas and in case proceedings is very risky amid coronavirus outbreak .The notice said, the order will take effect immediately and it will remain in force until further notice.