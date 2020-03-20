Army to run two quarantine centres in Dhaka

Bangladesh army will run two quarantine centres in Dhaka in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Thursday night.

The quarantine centres have been set up at Ashkona Hajj Camp near Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport and at Rajuk Apartment Project near Diyabari of Uttara Sector 18, the statement reads.

All returnees from foreign countries will be screened by health ministry officials at the airport and then selected persons among them will be handed over to the army for quarantine after completion of their immigration procedures, according to the ISPR statement.





