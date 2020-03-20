Video
Friday, 20 March, 2020, 1:46 PM
Postpone CCC poll, 5 by-poll, BNP urges EC

Published : Friday, 20 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Staff Correspondent

BNP on Thursday demanded that the Election Commission (EC) postpone elections to Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) and by-polls to five parliamentary seats due to the growing number of coronavirus cases in the country.
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir made the demand at press conference at the party chairperson's Gulshan office.
"People are talking about halting the elections due to a fear of coronavirus outbreak. But the Election Commission today (Thursday) said the elections scheduled for March 21 will surely be held and it'll take decision about by-polls scheduled to be held on March 29 on March 19. We think it's a unilateral decision," he said.




The BNP leader alleged that the EC is showing inhuman attitude during this time of a disaster.
"We call upon the Election Commission to withdraw its decision and postpone all the elections and by-polls right now in the interest of people," he added.


