Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 March, 2020, 1:46 PM
latest
Home Back Page

Gonoshasthaya’s coronavirus test kit gets govt approval

Published : Friday, 20 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Staff Correspondent

The government has finally approved the production and supply of Coronavirus testing kit developed by Gonoshasthaya Kendra, a private service and research institute of the country.
The Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA), the country's regulator of drugs production and marketing, on Thursday gave the initial approval after examination of the proposal of Gonoshasthaya-RNA Biotech Limited, a sister concern of Gonoshasthaya Kendra.
A Health Ministry source on Thursday confirmed journalists about the government decision. However, no one of the DGDA could be communicated for confirmation of the information. But, founder of the Gonoshasthaya Kendra Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury confirmed the matter.




Welcoming the government for the approval, Zafrullah Chowdhury, a noted public health expert and freedom fighter, told the Daily Observer that they had received approval of the DGDA to produce and supply of Coronavirus testing kits.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
COVID-19 death toll reaches 8,967
Army to run two quarantine centres in Dhaka
Postpone CCC poll, 5 by-poll, BNP urges EC
Gonoshasthaya’s coronavirus test kit gets govt approval
Courts off-limits to prisoners
Training of 16000 polling officers begins today
N dists plunge into darkness for an hour on Thursday
Corona Fallout: ILO says 25m  jobs could be lost worldwide


Latest News
Saudi Arabia suspending domestic flights, mass land transport
Offer only Farz of Jum’a prayers at mosques
3 Rangamati children die of measles in 2 days
Youth stabbed dead in city
4 Nirbhaya convicts executed
Countries compete to develop coronavirus vaccine
5.9-magnitude quake hits SW China's Tibet, no damage reported
Saudi Arabia suspends prayers at two holy mosques
Asia shares bounce after rout, rush for dollars causing stress
Trump cancels G7 at Camp David over virus
Most Read News
Army developing quarantine facilities at Ijtema grounds
3 new coronavirus cases detected, total number now 17
Waz mahfil, other gathering banned
Madaripur's Shibchar under lockdown
HC asks to handover all foreign returnees to law enforcers
Bus service suspended on Dhaka-Rajshahi route
Returnee sent to Dhaka, 38 quarantined in Pabna
China's Wuhan reports no new infections for first time
Bangabandhu at 100: An unparalleled leader
Gonoshasthaya's coronavirus test kit gets govt approval
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft