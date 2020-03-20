Gonoshasthaya’s coronavirus test kit gets govt approval





The Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA), the country's regulator of drugs production and marketing, on Thursday gave the initial approval after examination of the proposal of Gonoshasthaya-RNA Biotech Limited, a sister concern of Gonoshasthaya Kendra.

A Health Ministry source on Thursday confirmed journalists about the government decision. However, no one of the DGDA could be communicated for confirmation of the information. But, founder of the Gonoshasthaya Kendra Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury confirmed the matter.









Welcoming the government for the approval, Zafrullah Chowdhury, a noted public health expert and freedom fighter, told the Daily Observer that they had received approval of the DGDA to produce and supply of Coronavirus testing kits.





The government has finally approved the production and supply of Coronavirus testing kit developed by Gonoshasthaya Kendra, a private service and research institute of the country.The Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA), the country's regulator of drugs production and marketing, on Thursday gave the initial approval after examination of the proposal of Gonoshasthaya-RNA Biotech Limited, a sister concern of Gonoshasthaya Kendra.A Health Ministry source on Thursday confirmed journalists about the government decision. However, no one of the DGDA could be communicated for confirmation of the information. But, founder of the Gonoshasthaya Kendra Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury confirmed the matter.Welcoming the government for the approval, Zafrullah Chowdhury, a noted public health expert and freedom fighter, told the Daily Observer that they had received approval of the DGDA to produce and supply of Coronavirus testing kits.