Courts off-limits to prisoners
Published : Friday, 20 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM
The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the authorities concerned not to produce prisoners in courts for holding hearing on bail pleas and in case proceedings amid coronavirus outbreak .
In a notice, Md Akbar Ali, Registrar General of the Supreme Court said that the presence of prisoners in courts for holding hearing on bail pleas and in case proceedings is very risky amid coronavirus outbreak .
The notice said, the order will take effect immediately and it will remain in force until further notice.