Training of 16000 polling officers begins today





Talking to the Daily Observer, Hasanuzzaman Regional Election Officer and the Returning Officer off CCC Polls said that the six-day long training of those officers would be concluded on March 25.

He also said that the mock voting will be held on all 735 polling stations on March 27 to educate the people for casting votes through Electronic voting machines (EVM).

The Returning Officer told that no decision has yet been taken by the Election Commission to defer the polls date scheduled to be held on March 29.

Meanwhile, Mahbub Talukder, Election Commissioner who came Chattogram to talk with the candidates and the EC officials left for Dhaka on Thursday without holding the meeting.









Hasanuzzaman said that the EC Mahbub Talukder had averted the meeting for awareness of COVID-19.

Besides, the EC Secretary in Dhaka said that the decision might be taken on March 21 next about the CCC Polls.

The BNP Mayor nominee Dr Shahadat Hussain demanded the deferring of polls date while the Awami League Mayor nominee Rezaul Karim said that the decision in this regard has been lying with EC.

