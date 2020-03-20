N dists plunge into darkness for an hour on Thursday





Eight districts of Rangpur division - Rangpur, Dinajpur, Panchagarh, Thakurgaon, Kurigram, Nilphamari, Lalmonirhat and Gaibandh -and Bogura of Rajshahi Division were the districts that experienced the darkness due to technical problem at the Barapukuria 132KV Substation at Barapukuria under Dinajpur District.

"The problem were not related with any power plants of the Northern part of the country, however, Rangpur got power back within an hour and the other districts will get power in a very short time, Power Development company's spokesman PDB's Director Saiful Alam Chowdhury told the Daily Observer.

According to the NESCO (Northern Electricity Supply Company)'s Managing Director Zakiul Islam, "The problem started from 132 KV Bogra-Rangpur line, it was a technical glitch." he claimed that the power has been restore within a hour. However, we will look into the issue, he added.



















