By-polls to 3 JS seats on March 21: EC





"We have completed all preparations for holding these three by-polls in time. The EC will go ahead with the polls on March 21 as candidates are not opposed to it," Senior Secretary of EC Md Alamgir told journalists at a press conference after an emergency meeting at Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital on Thursday.

However, the Secretary said the EC would take a decision about Chattogram City Corporation polls and two by-elections to Jashore-6 and Bogura-1 parliamentary constituencies on March 21.

"After discussing all advantages and disadvantages, we have decided to hold Dhaka-10, Gaibandha-3 and Bagerhat-4 by-elections on March 21. No candidates are opposed for deferring the polls date and we have prepared to hold the polls in free, fair and neutral manner," he added. When asked about spreading the deadly diseases Novel Coronavirus in Bangladesh, he said hand sanitizers will be kept at all polling stations in these by-polls and voters can use it.

'If anyone thinks that he/she is infected with coronavirus he/she should not come to the polling station.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Thursday at the NEC meeting that works won't be stooped," he added.

















