Friday, 20 March, 2020, 1:45 PM
3 SC lawyers appeal to president to declare state of emergency

Published : Friday, 20 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Staff Correspondent

Three Supreme Court lawyers on Thursday sent a letter to President Abdul Hamid requesting him to declare state of emergency over Coronavirus outbreak.
A copy of the letter was also sent to the prime Minister office.
Advocate Mohammad Shishir Manir, Advocate Asad Uddin and Zobaidur Rahman sent the letter on Thursday.
The letter said the state of emergency needs to be announced in the country for the safety of people and economy threatened by coronavirus outbreak.
According to the Article 141A of the constitution, if the president is convinced that a grave emergency exists in which the security or economic life of Bangladesh, or any part thereof, is threatened by war or external aggression or internal disturbance, he may issue a Proclamation of Emergency [for 120 days].
The letter said, the world is facing an outbreak of Coronavirus and Bangladesh is not an exception. It is apparent that the nation is going to face a grave situation in the health sector which is a threat to the security and economic life of Bangladesh, said the letter.
Since its detection on December 31 last year in Wuhan, China, it has spread to 166 countries and regions.
Till date, the total confirmed cases of infected persons are above 219,000 of which over 8,900 has died as the virus transmits too quickly.


