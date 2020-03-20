President for conducting quality research in universities





He came up with the observation when new Vice Chancellor (VC) of Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) Major General Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan paid a courtesy call on him at Bangabhaban in the afternoon.

President press secretary Joynal Abedin briefed reporters after the meeting.

"Research is very important to ensure quality education," the President said.

The VC apprised the President of the overall academic and different development activities of the university.

He sought cooperation from the President in running the academic and administrative affairs of the university.

President Hamid gave him a patient hearing and expressed his satisfaction at the overall activities of BUP.

Secretaries concerned to the President were also present. -UNB

















