DU students asked to leave dorms by this evening





The decision came from an emergency syndicate meeting held on Thursday at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate building with Vice-Chancellor Prof M Akhtaruzzman in the chair.

The university authorities also extended the period of suspension of classes and exams from March 28 to 31.

A five-member 'corona response committee', led by Dr Shahriar Nabi, Dean of Medicine faculty of DU and Associate Professor of Radiology and Imaging department of Dhaka Medical College, has been formed.

The committee will coordinate the information inside the campus if corona outbreaks inside it.

The syndicate also asked the DU officials to limit their works and permitted them to perform their duties from home.

The DU dormitories were last vacated after a clash between students and Army members during the army-backed caretaker government on August 21, 2007.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh has confirmed the detection of 17 coronavirus patients and one death. -UNB

















Dhaka University (DU) authorities have asked residential students to leave their dormitories by 6pm on Friday as coronavirus scare has gripped the country.The decision came from an emergency syndicate meeting held on Thursday at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate building with Vice-Chancellor Prof M Akhtaruzzman in the chair.The university authorities also extended the period of suspension of classes and exams from March 28 to 31.A five-member 'corona response committee', led by Dr Shahriar Nabi, Dean of Medicine faculty of DU and Associate Professor of Radiology and Imaging department of Dhaka Medical College, has been formed.The committee will coordinate the information inside the campus if corona outbreaks inside it.The syndicate also asked the DU officials to limit their works and permitted them to perform their duties from home.The DU dormitories were last vacated after a clash between students and Army members during the army-backed caretaker government on August 21, 2007.Meanwhile, Bangladesh has confirmed the detection of 17 coronavirus patients and one death. -UNB