Army to build coronavirus quarantine unit

Bangladesh has assigned the army to build quarantine facilities for people with coronavirus symptoms at the Biswa Ijtema venue in Tongi.

Health Minister Zahid Malik announced the decision at a media briefing in Dhaka on Thursday. He also said the government was planning to lock specific areas down if the coronavirus cases rise.

The government has taken adequate preparations such as readying several hospitals to tackle the outbreak, according to the minister. -bdnews24.com









