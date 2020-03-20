|
Drivers' road test of Fire Service postponed
|
The preliminary road test for the post of driver of Fire Service and Civil Defense Department has been postponed due to unavoidable reasons. The road test was scheduled to be held on March 20.
The candidates nominated for the road test for the post of driver were already informed that the road test will be taken on March 20, a press release signed by Deputy Director Md Shahjahan Sikder of the Fire Service and Civil Defense Department on Wednesday, said.