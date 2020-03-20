Daud Ali new Bangladesh envoy to Romania

The government has appointed Md Daud Ali as new Bangladesh Ambassador to Romania.

A career Foreign Service officer belonging to the 15th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Foreign Affairs cadre, Ali served in various capacities in Bangladesh missions in Tokyo, Pretoria and London in his distinguished diplomatic career.

He currently is serving as Director General (Consular and Welfare) in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He also served as the Consul General at Bangladesh Consulate in Kunming, China, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.

At the headquarters, he worked in various capacities at different wings.

Daud Ali obtained his Master's degree in Applied Mathematics from the University of Rajshahi, Bangladesh.









