Khulna, Mar 19: The government has banned tourist gatherings in the Sundarban amid growing concern over global coronavirus outbreak.

Khulna divisional forest conservator Md Moinuddin Khan said tourism has been banned in the Sunderbans and other ecotourism spots under the Forest Department until further notice. On Wednesday, tourism was banned in all tourist spots in Rangamati to prevent spread of the deadly virus. -UNB