Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 March, 2020, 1:44 PM
latest
Home City News

Ex-Bangla Academy DG Ashraf Siddiqui passes away

Published : Friday, 20 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

Ex-Bangla Academy DG Ashraf Siddiqui passes away

Ex-Bangla Academy DG Ashraf Siddiqui passes away

Dr Ashraf Siddiqui, a noted poet, folklorist and former director general of Bangla Academy, died due to old age complications at a hospital in the city early Thursday. He was 90.
Duty manager of Apollo Hospital, Chinmoy said Dr Ashraf breathed his last around 3:15am at the hospital.
Dr Ashraf has been undergoing treatment at the hospital since February 20 with respiratory problems.
He obtained his PhD in folklore studies from Indiana University, United States.
From 1976 to 1983, Dr Ashraf served as the Director-General of Bangla Academy.
For his noteworthy contributions to documentation and research on Bangladeshi folk culture, he received Bangla Academy Award in 1964 and Ekushey Padak in 1988. He is also an Unesco award recipient.
Dr Ashraf Siddiqui also served as the Chairman of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS).    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Drivers' road test of Fire Service postponed
Daud Ali new Bangladesh envoy to Romania
Faridpur searching for 3,800 overseas returnees
Tourist gatherings banned in Sundarban
Ex-Bangla Academy DG Ashraf Siddiqui passes away
AL leader murdered in Chattogram
‘Bangabandhu Corner’ opened at Police headquarters
Coronavirus: People throng shopping malls, markets ignoring warnings


Latest News
Saudi Arabia suspending domestic flights, mass land transport
Offer only Farz of Jum’a prayers at mosques
3 Rangamati children die of measles in 2 days
Youth stabbed dead in city
4 Nirbhaya convicts executed
Countries compete to develop coronavirus vaccine
5.9-magnitude quake hits SW China's Tibet, no damage reported
Saudi Arabia suspends prayers at two holy mosques
Asia shares bounce after rout, rush for dollars causing stress
Trump cancels G7 at Camp David over virus
Most Read News
Army developing quarantine facilities at Ijtema grounds
3 new coronavirus cases detected, total number now 17
Waz mahfil, other gathering banned
Madaripur's Shibchar under lockdown
HC asks to handover all foreign returnees to law enforcers
Bus service suspended on Dhaka-Rajshahi route
Returnee sent to Dhaka, 38 quarantined in Pabna
China's Wuhan reports no new infections for first time
Bangabandhu at 100: An unparalleled leader
Gonoshasthaya's coronavirus test kit gets govt approval
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft