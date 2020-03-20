

Ex-Bangla Academy DG Ashraf Siddiqui passes away

Duty manager of Apollo Hospital, Chinmoy said Dr Ashraf breathed his last around 3:15am at the hospital.

Dr Ashraf has been undergoing treatment at the hospital since February 20 with respiratory problems.

He obtained his PhD in folklore studies from Indiana University, United States.

From 1976 to 1983, Dr Ashraf served as the Director-General of Bangla Academy.

For his noteworthy contributions to documentation and research on Bangladeshi folk culture, he received Bangla Academy Award in 1964 and Ekushey Padak in 1988. He is also an Unesco award recipient.

Dr Ashraf Siddiqui also served as the Chairman of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS). -UNB

















