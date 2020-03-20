Video
Friday, 20 March, 2020, 1:44 PM
‘Bangabandhu Corner’ opened at Police headquarters

Published : Friday, 20 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Staff Correspondent

Inspector General of Police of Bangladesh Mohammad Javed Patwary inaugurates a Bangabandhu Corner at the ground floor of the Police Headquarters in the capital on Thursday marking the Bangabandhu's birth centenary. photo: observer

Inspector General of Police of Bangladesh Mohammad Javed Patwary inaugurates a Bangabandhu Corner at the ground floor of the Police Headquarters in the capital on Thursday marking the Bangabandhu's birth centenary. photo: observer

Bangladesh Police on Thursday launched 'Bangabandhu Corner' at Police Headquarters in the capital on Thursday. Inspector General of Police Mohammad Javed Patwary inaugurated the corner at the ground floor.
The initiative has been taken to mark the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Bangabandhu Corner at Police Headquarters is rich, books, pictures and documents created on the life, work and ideals of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) Director General (DG) Benazir Ahmed, Md Moinur Rahman Chowdhury Additional IGP (Administration and Operations), Addl-IGP of Special Branch Mir Shahidul Islam, Md Mohsin Hossain Additional IGP (Railway) and others high officials were present on the occasion.


