

Zillur Rahman’s 7th death anniv today

Zillur Rahman died of old-age complications at a Singapore hospital on March 20 in 2013.

He started his political career as a volunteer of Awami League and was inducted as the 19th president of the country on February 12, 2009. He discharged his responsibilities as the general secretary of Awami League for 12 years in five terms.

Born in 1929 at a renowned Muslim Family of Bhairab upazila in Kishoreganj, Zillur was elected from Bhairab- Kuliarchar seat for six different teams. Before becoming the President in 2009, he was the Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister and the Deputy Leader in Parliament. -BSS

















