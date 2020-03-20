

International Day of Happiness today



Again, undeniably, we can't ignore the fact that to promote world happiness initiatives must be taken to eradicate poverty, establish equality, and protect the environment. Moreover, according the World Happiness Report 2019, Bangladesh ranked 125, which is not a good score since in 2018 we ranked 115.This also suggests that we need to work on several issues to make our country happier. Just like Bhutan, Gross National Happiness policy is required for the wellbeing of our population. And this wellbeing is strongly associated with social ties. Therefore, we need to change our mindset and be more humane. So, this International Day of Happiness, value your own and others happiness and spread love and harmony. Since 2013, the International Day of Happiness is being observed across the world. International Day of Happiness is organised by the United Nations to promote the idea that happiness is a fundamental human goal. The campaign theme of International Day of Happiness this year is "Happiness for all, forever" that aims at focusing on what we have in common, rather than what divides us. However the question is, how can we lead a happy life? It is only possible when we learn to respect each other and share love and live in communal harmony. We must understand each other and to be united, we have to work for celebrating common humanity. This can only be possible if we aim to spread love and humanity.At present our planet is in turmoil. The communal chaos in different nations is making us realise that we lack happiness, compassion, patience and tolerance. Very recently we have witnessed a spate of bitter communal violence in our neighbouring state--India. NPR, CAA, NRC policies are made to divide people with racial and religious diversity. The worldwide conflicts, bloodsheds and chaos suggest that our humanistic qualities are diminishing and that's the reason our pursuit of happiness has also took a nosedive. Amid this humanitarian crises happiness is seemingly becoming a luxury few can afford.More to it, at present we are witnessing the deadliest pandemic in history-COVID-19. This is a test to make us aware that we need compassion and cooperation to combat the crisis. Our collective effort with patience and tolerance is vital at this moment. We need to spread happiness among the people who are infected with the disease. Love in the time of Corona can make us united to defeat Coronisation and thus can spread happiness.Again, undeniably, we can't ignore the fact that to promote world happiness initiatives must be taken to eradicate poverty, establish equality, and protect the environment. Moreover, according the World Happiness Report 2019, Bangladesh ranked 125, which is not a good score since in 2018 we ranked 115.This also suggests that we need to work on several issues to make our country happier. Just like Bhutan, Gross National Happiness policy is required for the wellbeing of our population. And this wellbeing is strongly associated with social ties. Therefore, we need to change our mindset and be more humane. So, this International Day of Happiness, value your own and others happiness and spread love and harmony.