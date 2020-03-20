Hydraulic horns menace on roads







It is a matter of alarming issue that the high-pitched sound of hydraulic horns of buses, trucks, private cars and even motorcycles, cassette players, and roadside mills and factories severely affect passengers and pedestrians.



According to a study of BUET on noise pollution, the sound level in Dhaka was 45 db in 1985, which was normal. But in 1990, it rose to 55 db, 75 db in 2000, and finally, to 110 db in 2013. Presently the average sound level in Dhaka is estimated to be 105 db. The study said that this vibrant sound pollution is alarming and a permanent health hazard for city dwellers.



Traffic department experts said it would not be effective until the existing laws are amended to include hefty fines for offenders rather than prison terms. But if the city dwellers can be made aware about the terms and conditions, it would be helpful to control the situation.



The HC banned the use of hydraulic horns in Dhaka metropolitan city area on August 23, 2017 to curb noise pollution but nobody pay heed to the issue seriously. In keeping with the spirit of the ban, traffic police should have launched daily operations to catch cars using hydraulic horns.











Md Zillur Rahaman

Gandaria

