

‘Happiness for All, For Ever’



If we are not happy enough in our workstations, it will get less productive. Less productivity means less business, less profit and less economic development. So it is important to be happy.



To celebrate this idea of happiness, United Nations New World Order has declared 20 March as International Day of Happiness. This day was conceptualized and founded in 2006 by Jayme Illien, CEO of UNNWO. The day promotes happiness as fundamental human rights for all human beings and works for the conservation of happiness, well being and freedom of all life of earth. The 2020 International Day of Happiness theme is 'Happiness for All, For Ever' which is now the demand of our time.



Modern globalization has created a world where 7.8 billion people from 206 nations and territories live together. They have different beliefs- religions, political and otherwise- which can lead them to friction, prejudice and hate crime. Examples are in front of us. Every day when we open the newspaper we come across news like- father is killed by son, mother tries to kill herself after killing her two children, wife kills are husband and so and so forth.



So it is important to share happiness with all otherwise coexistence of different people from different culture will be impossible. UN's International Day of Happiness has launched the 'Ten Steps to Global Happiness' tradition which includes- tell everyone about the International Day of Happiness, do what makes you happy, give and spread happiness to others, celebrate a happiness month event, share happiness in social media and many more.

Our present world is working like a busy bee. Here none has a single moment for other.

Life has become so materialistic that we don't even think about ourselves let alone others. According to the World Happiness Report 2019, Bangladesh is placed 125 among 150 countries which was 115th in 2018. This report considers six key variables that support well being- income, freedom, trust, healthy life expectancy, social support and generosity.



The above mentioned variables indicate the urgency of changing our lifestyle and in that case government can play a key role as well as the common people. Our ever changing lifestyle is getting expensive day by day but our wages are not enough to maintain that lifestyle. So, government should control the reign of the present uncontrollable inflationary pressure.



‘Happiness for All, For Ever’



Our extensive virtual appearance in virtual world is at present causing serious psychological problems- depression, inferiority complex, fake personalization- which ultimately results into isolation. So, it is high time we gave some quality time to our family. Spending at least one hour with our family can give us mental peace and happiness.

Another mantra of happiness is positivity. We may face many problems in our life some which are difficult to solve. It is our positive thinking which can lead us towards our success and happiness. So, let's be positive!



Wise sage Gautama Buddha has said, "Thousands of candles can be lighted from a simple candle, and life of a candle will not be shortened. Happiness never deceased by being shared." Yes! Share your happiness to others. Many people are out there who are in need of help. Help them, give them food and care, share some good moments with them because like us they also have every right to be happy.



At present we are going through a grim situation. Corona virus has taken the shape of horror. Panicking will only worsen the situation. It is the time of being concern for each other. Too much association with people will increase the possibility of getting effected. So, let's remain at home, love each other and care for each other. On this International Day of Happiness let's celebrate 'Happiness for All, For Ever' by being conscious and by praying towards the Supreme Power for the salvation of the whole mankind from this grave situation.



The writer is a Lecturer, Department

of English Language and Literature,

Premier University























Who don't want to be happy? We all are living our life to become happy. It is our pursuit of happiness which motivates us to strive for survival. And human happiness is a serious issue. It is closely connected to our socio-political and economic life. Unhappiness breeds personal discontent which leads us to the vicious cycle of crime and conflict and results into social unrest.If we are not happy enough in our workstations, it will get less productive. Less productivity means less business, less profit and less economic development. So it is important to be happy.To celebrate this idea of happiness, United Nations New World Order has declared 20 March as International Day of Happiness. This day was conceptualized and founded in 2006 by Jayme Illien, CEO of UNNWO. The day promotes happiness as fundamental human rights for all human beings and works for the conservation of happiness, well being and freedom of all life of earth. The 2020 International Day of Happiness theme is 'Happiness for All, For Ever' which is now the demand of our time.Modern globalization has created a world where 7.8 billion people from 206 nations and territories live together. They have different beliefs- religions, political and otherwise- which can lead them to friction, prejudice and hate crime. Examples are in front of us. Every day when we open the newspaper we come across news like- father is killed by son, mother tries to kill herself after killing her two children, wife kills are husband and so and so forth.So it is important to share happiness with all otherwise coexistence of different people from different culture will be impossible. UN's International Day of Happiness has launched the 'Ten Steps to Global Happiness' tradition which includes- tell everyone about the International Day of Happiness, do what makes you happy, give and spread happiness to others, celebrate a happiness month event, share happiness in social media and many more.Our present world is working like a busy bee. Here none has a single moment for other.Life has become so materialistic that we don't even think about ourselves let alone others. According to the World Happiness Report 2019, Bangladesh is placed 125 among 150 countries which was 115th in 2018. This report considers six key variables that support well being- income, freedom, trust, healthy life expectancy, social support and generosity.The above mentioned variables indicate the urgency of changing our lifestyle and in that case government can play a key role as well as the common people. Our ever changing lifestyle is getting expensive day by day but our wages are not enough to maintain that lifestyle. So, government should control the reign of the present uncontrollable inflationary pressure.Our materialistic interest is getting us away from the simplicity of our life. We can choose a minimalistic lifestyle where we will find satisfaction in less. Having a full wardrobe with black t-shirt can be replaced by one black t-shirt. You may have enough money to buy an iphone but with the same amount of money you can easily buy an android phone and still you have some money in your hand for saving.Our extensive virtual appearance in virtual world is at present causing serious psychological problems- depression, inferiority complex, fake personalization- which ultimately results into isolation. So, it is high time we gave some quality time to our family. Spending at least one hour with our family can give us mental peace and happiness.Another mantra of happiness is positivity. We may face many problems in our life some which are difficult to solve. It is our positive thinking which can lead us towards our success and happiness. So, let's be positive!Wise sage Gautama Buddha has said, "Thousands of candles can be lighted from a simple candle, and life of a candle will not be shortened. Happiness never deceased by being shared." Yes! Share your happiness to others. Many people are out there who are in need of help. Help them, give them food and care, share some good moments with them because like us they also have every right to be happy.At present we are going through a grim situation. Corona virus has taken the shape of horror. Panicking will only worsen the situation. It is the time of being concern for each other. Too much association with people will increase the possibility of getting effected. So, let's remain at home, love each other and care for each other. On this International Day of Happiness let's celebrate 'Happiness for All, For Ever' by being conscious and by praying towards the Supreme Power for the salvation of the whole mankind from this grave situation.The writer is a Lecturer, Departmentof English Language and Literature,Premier University