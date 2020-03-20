

The Knowledge Gap Theory & COVID-19: Bangladesh perspective



According to the Oxford Dictionary, "knowledge is 'the information, understanding, and skills that you gain through education or experience". There is also mentioned that knowledge would be 'practical, theoretical, medical and scientific knowledge '. In general, "Knowledge is the combinations of facts, information, and skills acquired through experience or education; the theoretical or practical understanding of a subject or a matter'. It also means 'understanding and skill gained by experience". It is clearly mentioned in the Holy Quran that ''Are those equal, those who know and those who do not know?" So, it is safe to assume that those who have been blessed by the knowledge will always be superior to those who are ignorant.



Now anyone can ask me why I picked up this verse. Simply, because being ignorant is not a choice. We do not become ignorant by our own whims. Either some information is intentionally or deceptively withheld from us, or only a few people are privy to such information. This is where the "Knowledge Gap Theory" comes into play.



Knowledge Gap Theory was laid down by three great scholars of University of Minnesota, USA. They are Associate Professor of Journalism & Mass Communication, Phillip J Tichenor and Professor of Sociology, George A Donohue as well as Instructor in Sociology, Clarice N Olien. Although the research was started earlier time of the twentieth century, finally, they published the hypothesis in 1970 and the main focused matter of this hypothesis was:

"As the infusion of mass media information into a social system increases, segments of the population with higher socioeconomic status tend to acquire this information at a faster rate than the lower status segments. So, the gap in the knowledge between these segments tends to increase rather than decrease".



The authors tried to promote the awareness of the spread of information from mass media to the population. They identified that those who are in the higher socioeconomic status tends to get important information more quickly because of their capability and those who don't fall into that strata, are not so fortunate enough to get that information as early as possible. It is mainly because of the lack of capability from the perspective of knowledge, status and so on. And this mass media is creating a division between higher socioeconomic people and lower socioeconomic people based on their knowledge.



Tichenor, Donohue, and Olien suggested 5 reasons for occurring knowledge gap among the people. They are:-

1. Communication Skills. Higher status people have more education and communication skills than others. For this reason they can easily get more information and can justify it.

2. Stored Information. Higher Status People have lots of information and they use it for acquiring further information.



3. Relevant Social Contact. Higher Status People have more relations and scopes with other entities of the society and by this; they can get access everywhere easily.



4. Selective exposure. Higher Status people want to express but Lower Status People don't want to express because they have no ability to do this.



5. Media Target Markets. Media have some intensions and they target their audiences. Media is a market and the main duty of it is to create 'make-believe'.



In a nutshell, we can say that there is always a psychological diversity between the higher and lower strata according to their experience, knowledge, relationship and their category in society. Though some are poor and some are rich but the level of education, communication skills, social sphere as well as social contact make these differences. Greater educated people express interest and expose themselves to know more but lower educated people don't do this.



The authors also used two terms. They are: one is 'At any given time'. And the other is 'Over Time'. In the first phase, they tried to say that 'high publicity of a mews depends on educated and knowledge of people'. And in the second phase, they tried to say about 'news will reach among educated people at a faster rate than the less educated people'

Let's talk about the most pandemic virus of this century, Coronavirus' relations with Knowledge Gap Theory.



You know that last few days ago hundreds of people have been died because of the Covid-19 worldwide. And the worst situation is facing Iran and Italy. Last Saturday 113 people have died in Iran and 173 people have died in Italy as well as more than 1500 people have been infected by Coronavirus.



The conditions of Covid-19 in Bangladesh are worsening gradually. At first, 03 people had been infected, though the doctors are trying to say that they are 'recovered' but this is a matter of relativity. Moreover, last Saturday 02 more people and after that more 7 people have been infected who have come from Italy, Germany and so on. Now, the total number is 14. Finally, one person has died of COVID-19 reportedly.



Now, try to relate the matter with the Knowledge Gap Theory or Hypothesis whatever you call. Experienced and educated people are always aware of these matters and they always focus on the current situation and upcoming situation. But if you ask a rickshaw puller about Covid-19 he will say that, we live from hand to mouth. It is not our job to conduct research on this issue. Their blatant ignorance has only surfaced due society's failure to promote Covid-19 awareness.



And the most important thing happens here. Because of lack of awareness and knowledge, the people in lower strata our Bangladeshi society can potentially become carriers of Covid-19 virus. A few days ago, some Bangladeshi national newspapers reported that Covid-19 virus is spreading locally. However, less educated people only think that 'mask' is a preventer of this type of virus while ignoring the importance of maintaining personal hygiene and so forth. But more educated people read newspapers daily and they know that some US doctors researched and told that 'mask' is also another bearer of Covid-19. That's the difference between the two classes of people here.



You may also relate this matter to Hand Sanitizer. Lots of people who are less educated people don't use it and in some spheres even they don't know how to use it.



It is of no surprise that the global mass media as well as Bangladeshi mass media targets only higher strata people because they have the capability to spread the information in a major way. Educated people always focus on what's going on in the present world. They always read the newspaper and they don't keep aside their eyes from the media. And media pick up this type of person in some spheres. Media use it and by getting information on the basis of knowledge social status is varying people to people and society to society.

Guglielmo Marconi, the Italian inventor of the wireless telegraph, even believed that "the radio would make war impossible because it will make war ridiculous"



So, newspapers and mass media of Bangladesh have the capacity to drive people in some equal ways. They should concern with whatever people are getting and whatever they are missing. They have also some big roles to play in this worst situation of Covid-19. They should not neglect the lower status people. If we neglect them, we will suffer for it. May Almighty bless us.



The writer is student, Department of International Relations, University of Dhaka

















