

Corona virus and its toll on global airlines industry



From medieval history of mankind, the cognitive side of the home-sapiens kept them occupied with the thought for an effective medium of transportation. From the days of using 'North Star' as the guidance for navigating to the days of hypersonic (5 times faster than the speed of the sound) SR-72 reconnaissance/fighter aircraft-human kind have used different kind of uniquely evolved transportation for travel, be it for business or for pleasure. In Modern days, airliners have been a strong medium of transportation. It is due to such modern medium of transportation that one orders a 'Colombian Coffee' sitting in Bangladesh from America from 'Amazon' and expects the products to be delivered in two days. This is where the 'North Star' days way of using ship for transportation are losing some grounds to cargo airliners for the speed of delivery even though it stays the predominant medium of shipment. During a short span of time, a tiny hole through the atmosphere changed the whole scenario of the airlines Industry. Not only cargo shipments are being affected, rather public travelling is perhaps one of the key-maker in deciding the future of the airlines industry.



With approximately 132758 confirmed cases and 4955 deaths, Covid-19 has shattered almost 122 countries in many extents, in different magnitude. From major sports, entertainment, and cultural events to how a country is being run (Canada) has been altered since Corona virus embarked upon its course towards shutting down the world, well, at least for a few days! Many countries have declared emergency, have initiated implementation of the preparedness program while others' economy are under red alert! It is an exuberating fact that the virus doesn't discriminate between a street beggar and a Prime Minister. This is what makes it more complex and the consequences are faced by nobody better than the owners' of various airlines industries across the globe. As of now the sharp decline due to this unforeseeable factor caused a 'pandemic' in passenger travel for safety, security and well-being of all. Many countries banning passengers from others have taken a massive toll on the percentage of air travel.

The Airlines Industry in the USA on which approximately 700,000 lives depend directly, and many more indirectly has been crushed due to travel demand collapsing in some market while totally freezing in others. They initiated freezes in new hires, slashed the number of flights and some of them compared the pandemic to the horrific September 11, 2001 which sent airlines industry into a frenzy for a good period of time. The U.S airline industry is seeking 50 billion dollar bail-out money from the government in assistance to fight against the havoc, covid-19 will leave on the industry. The European airlines Industries are following the footstep of the USA in terms of flight cancellation, incurring unrecoverable economic loss and many are laying of their workers. One of the airliners giant Virgin Atlantic will cut four-fifths of its flights and has asked staff to take eight weeks of 'unpaid leave'. Ryanair and EasyJet are grounding most of their fleets, while BA owner IAG is to cut capacity by 75%. Norwegian Air has cancelled thousands of flights and will temporarily lay off more than 7,500 staff. These are some examples and it can be inferred that rest of the airliners will follow the exact same route due to the unforeseeable economic loss.



Let's fly back to Bangladesh and take a quick glance at the shimmering, struggling and whimpering airlines Industry of the country. The airlines industry and the chain surrounding of it is so intricate that the sudden slow down of the global aviation is taking adverse effects on Aircraft manufactures, sub-tier manufactures and others who depend on it. So, it can be deduced Bangladesh's sudden slow down of airlines activity also has a stance however tiny, if not major, on the 25% deterioration of Boeing's stock. Bangladesh has shut down flights to and from Covid-19 affected countries. Aircrafts are seen to be parked at the runway and the parking area idle. Let us not forget four of which are brand new procured at a large cost of the government fund. Regent Airways has shut down all of its flight but Singapore even though there are possibilities of contamination coming from there. It is their inner-far cry that they haven't shut down all flight which became clearer talking with a real life human wishing to be anonymous. The aircraft mechanic claimed that they aren't being paid their basic salary in every month; rather they are being paid every three months for one month salary. Even though three month salary might be nothing for the board of directors of Biman who are taking 10% less as salary due to this outbreak, the salary of the employee, in this case the mechanic is only 15,000 and it might mean life and no-life situation for him.



It is transparent as the crystal clear layer of sky above the cloud that the airlines industry of Bangladesh will once again need to get Government bail-out fund for coping up with this virus. Biman, being the Government controlled as most of their board of directors are in direct liaison with the government, will once again receive uncountable amount of fund. However, what will happen to the private airlines industry? It is high time for Biman to not seat idle if the workplace, the airport remains open, rather they should utilize their training academy to take some positive output from a negative input.





Last but not the least, the aviation experts, many of whom lack sophisticated knowledge themselves due to lack of aviation practice in Bangladesh must start planning now how they intend to recover from the disaster that are imminent and underway. From this negative experience, and how wrong it is to make the airlines the sole sector for aviation, stakeholders surrounding aviation and aerospace must open their eyes and start looking into how they diversify this sector to create multiple sub-sectors. In this type of time, be it the September 11,2001 or the Covid-19-- both of which have had negative tolls on the airlines industry, it is the moment for our experts to reflect upon past judgment, present situation and with full strength come back at it in the future so that the negative toll can be limited to the extent humanely possible.



The writer is an Aerospace Engineering Consultant and Founder of Midwest Engineering Solutions

















