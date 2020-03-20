Two found dead in two districts





JASHORE: Police recovered a college student's body behind a mosque of Palashi Secondary School in Monirampur Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

Deceased Ekhlas Hossen was the son of Abu Hanif of Jadabpur Village in Bagharpara Upazila of the district, and a student of Rudrapur College.

Deceased's maternal grandfather Aihar Ali said Ekhlas had been pursuing his studies staying at his house since he was five. He was to sit for this year's HSC exam.

He also said Ekhlas left the house to attend private tuition to an English subject teacher Ibrahim at Basudebpur Village in Monirampur in the morning. After some hours, he heard that Ekhlas was found dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Monirampur Police Station Rafiqul Islam confirmed the news.

NETRAKONA: Police recovered a woman's hanging body from Kendua Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.









Deceased Begum Akhter, 45, was the wife of late Mojibur Rahman of Dalpa Union in the upazila.

She had been suffering from mental disease, police said.

Quoting the victim's family, ASP Mahmudul Hasan said family members found her hanging body from the ceiling in a toilet of the house.

