Five killed in road mishaps in 3 dists





MANDA, NAOGAON: A brickfield labourer was killed and two others were injured in an accident on the Naogaon-Rajshahi Highway at Bijoypur Village in Manda Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

Deceased Akbar Ali, 55, was the son of late Dewan Dilbor of the village.

The injured are: Wahed, 52, son of late Sahir Uddin of the village, and Shahin, 25, son of A. Sattar of Boropoi Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Manda Police Station (PS) Mojaffar Hossen said the victims were crossing the road along with a van full of raw bricks. At that time, a speeding Naogaon-bound truck from Rajshahi dashed the van, leaving Akbar Ali dead on the spot and two injured.

Police seized the truck but its driver fled the scene, the OC added.

KHULNA: Two people were killed and three injured in separate road accidents in the district on Wednesday.

A bicyclist was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Zero Point area under Paikgachha Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.

Deceased Hasan Sheikh, 30, was the son of late Sattar Sheikh of Alamtala Village in the upazila.

Locals said a speeding bus from Khulna dashed another bus in the said area and later hit a bicycle, leaving the bicyclist dead on the spot and two injured.

The injured were admitted to Paikgachha Upazila Health Complex.

Paikgachha PS OC Emdadul Haque Sheikh said they seized the bus but its driver fled the scene.

On the other hand, a government official was killed and another injured in a road accident in Boratia Daspara area under Dumuria Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

Deceased Tarief Sunan Dwip, 30, was an assistant director of the Directorate General of Food.

Eyewitnesses and Dumuria Fire Service In-charge Jugal Das said a truck from Khulna dashed a motorcycle in the said area, leaving one dead on the spot and another injured.

Dumuria PS OC Md Aminul Islam Biplob confirmed the news.

JOYPURHAT: Two persons were killed and nine others injured in an accident on the Joypurhat-Bogura Highway in Baniapara area under Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Abu Taleb, 55, son of late Sharafat Ali of Punat Village, and Raju Ahmed, 25, son of Abdur Razzak of Purba Durgapur Village in Kalai Upazila of the district.

Sadar PS OC Shahriar Khan said a cow-laden votvoti (locally made vehicle) was going to Panchbibi Haat from Punat Haat about 11am. At that time, the votvoti fell into a roadside ditch, leaving 11 people injured.

The injured were rushed to Joypurhat Adhunik Zila Hospital. Later, Abu Taleb and Raju Ahmed were shifted to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital where they died about 10pm.



















