Four businesses fined at Raninagar

RANINAGAR, NAOGAON, Mar 19: A mobile court here on Wednesday fined two pharmacies and two fish godowns Tk 8,000 in Abadpukur Bazaar in Raninagar Upazila of the district.

Assistant Director of Department of National Consumer Rights Protection Shamim Hossain fined them at noon. He said Rauf Pharmacy was fined Tk 5,000 and M/s Khan Pharmacy Tk 2,000 for selling date-expired medicines and sex-stimulating tablets.

The mobile court also fined Babu Fish Storehouse and Nasir Fish Storehouse Tk 500 each for cheating while selling fishes, the official added.











