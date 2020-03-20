Video
Friday, 20 March, 2020, 1:43 PM
People suffer for lack of permanent bridge in Madaripur

Published : Friday, 20 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

MADARIPUR, Mar 19: Thousands of people of Kachikata Village under Basghari Union in Kalkini Upazila of the district have long been suffering for want of a permanent bridge over a canal of the Arial Khan River.
As a result, locals cannot enjoy many community facilities.
Bazlur Rahman Sikdar of the village said, "Considering the sufferings of the locals, I donated 100 bamboos to make a temporary bridge over the canal."
Villagers including Abul Kashem Mawlana and Al-Amin said, for lack of a permanent bridge there, many people including businessmen have to suffer much in communication.
Advocate Abdullah Al-Mamun, chairman of the managing committee of Kachikata Islamia Dakhil Madrasa, said thousands of people of Kachikata, Vatobali, Char Vatobali, Raipur, Surjomoni, Snanghata, Soshirchar, and Chowdhurirchar villages and students of the madrasa and other educational institutions are crossing the bamboo bridge every day to go to Bashgari and Laxmipur unions and Kalkini Upazila headquarters.
He also said, despite repeated requests the concerned authorities are not paying heed to build a permanent bridge over the canal. Finding no option, villagers constructed the bamboo bridge. But, it also remains unused as it goes under water in the rainy season. Recently, two passersby and three students were injured as they fell in the canal from the bamboo bridge.
Villagers complained many patients died sans treatment as it was not possible to take them to hospital due to the poor communication system.
Students of the madrasa Nurjahan, Fatema, Aklima, and Shamsunnahar said they have to suffer much to go and return from the madrasa crossing the bridge.
Villagers alleged that trade and commerce of the area cannot flourish for the inconvenient communication system.
Basgari Union Chairman Zakir Dhaly said, "I have submitted an application to the higher authority for building a bridge over the canal of the Arial Khan River."
Upazila Engineer of Local Government Engineering Department Md Zahurul Islam said, "I have visited the spot. I will send a proposal to the higher authority for building a 200-metre-long bridge on the canal."


