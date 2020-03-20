Two to die for murder in two districts





MANIKGANJ: A court here on Wednesday sentenced a man to death for killing a girl after rape in Daulatpur Upazila of the district in 2018.

Manikganj Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Mohammad Ali Hossain delivered the verdict against Shahadat Hossen alias Sadhu of Boro Shyampur Village in the upazila.

As per the case, Shahadat raped his niece at an abandoned house in the village at night on October 18, 2018, and burned her body after strangulating her to death.

After examining depositions of 17 witnesses, the judge passed the order in presence of the accused.

SIRAJGANJ: A court here on Wednesday sentenced a man to death and fined him Tk 1 lakh in absentia for killing his wife in 2001.

Sirajganj Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 Judge Fazle Khoda Md Nazir delivered the verdict against Sonaton Chandra Bhoumik of Boalia Malipara Village in Ullahpara Upazila of the district.

Court sources said the convict married Swapna Rani, daughter of Haripada of Kamarkhand Upazila of the district in 1987. At that time, the bride's family gave Tk 60,000 as dowry to the convict. But, for the remaining Tk 40,000, he used to torture her very often.

The sources also said, on August 2, 2001, the convict strangled his wife to death.

The victim's mother Razu Bala Dey filed a murder case in this connection.























