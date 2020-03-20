Two killed in two districts





THAKURGAON: An old man who was injured in a clash over land at Machhkuria Village under Paria Union in Baliadangi Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning, died at Rangpur Medical College Hospital early Wednesday.

Deceased Islam Uddin, 55, was a resident of the village.

Police and locals said the deceased had a longstanding dispute over land with Abdul Jabbar of the village. Following this, supporters of the two groups locked in a clash on Tuesday morning that left 12 people of the groups injured.

Later, Islam Uddin died at the hospital early Wednesday.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Baliadangi Police Station (PS) Habibul Haque Prodhan confirmed the incident.

NARSINGDI: A madrasa girl was killed mysteriously in Gazaria Maddhapara Village in Palash Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

Deceased Afia Akhter, 16, was a resident of the village, and a tenth-grader at Gazaria Dakhil Madrasa.

Deceased's family sources said a group of miscreants entered her room and murdered killed her.

Palash PS OC Sheikh Mohammad Nasir Uddin said a case was filed in this connection.

The body was sent to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.

















