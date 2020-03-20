Video
Friday, 20 March, 2020
UP member ‘commits’ suicide

Published : Friday, 20 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Mar 19: A union parishad (UP) member committed suicide in Mohanpur Upazila of the district early Wednesday for not being able to repay debt.
Deceased Abdul Aziz, 50, was the member of Ward No. 3 under Jahanabad Union in the upazila. He was a local leader of Jatiya Party. Relatives said he borrowed money from local NGOs and lenders for meeting family and children's study expenses. Failing to repay the money in time, he hanged himself from a tree near his house at night.
Jahanabad UP Chairman Emaj Uddin Khan confirmed the incident.


